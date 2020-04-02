The fight with the Kiev police: the scandal continued
In Kiev the driver-the violator of traffic regulations got into a fight with the patrol, after which he was arrested, and subsequently, the doctor-the psychiatrist confirmed he had signs of drug intoxication. The incident occurred near the hem that night, and caused the network considerable resonance, as a friend of the suspect claims it was beaten by the police.
According to Dasha of Minasense in Facebook, her friend wanted to “hang” the attack on the law enforcement, although he suffered from the alleged brutal actions of the cops.
In a press-service of the patrol police of Kiev 31 March, responded to the incident and gave his version. It is noted that the driver with signs of drug intoxication at first fled from the inspectors, and when he was caught rushed at them with his fists.
It is reported that the crew of the patrol noticed around midnight at the intersection of Naberezhno-meadow and Novokonstantinovskaya Mazda, whose driver crossed the double solid line horizontal markings than a traffic violation. The patrol gave a signal to stop (have included blue and red flashing lights), but the man driving the car did not respond and on the contrary accelerated the movement to hide. In the end, the offender still caught up with and arrested at the intersection of riverside-Fishing and Electricians.
“During intercourse patrol noticed the driver of signs of drug intoxication. Dealing with the inspectors, the man behaved provocatively and aggressively. The legitimate demands of patrol present for inspection a driving licence and registration documents on the car did not react, but swearing at the police”, – is spoken in the message of militiamen.
Also stresses that the patrol repeatedly warned the driver about the use of police coercion, but he did not respond.
During the arrest the man resisted, resulting in one of the patrol was injured and appealed for help to the hospital.
The offender was taken to the clinic, where he confirmed the signs of drug intoxication.
Against the driver of the police was administerial under part 1 of article 122 (Violation of traffic code), by part 1 of article 130 (Management of intoxication) of the administrative code.
The investigators have contributed information in eRDR under part 2 of article 345 (Deliberate causing to the employee of law enforcement body the lungs or moderate bodily harm in connection with performance by this worker of official duties) of the criminal code.