The film at the airport throughout the summer
The City has unveiled the two locations that will host a ciné-parc this summer, the site of ExpoCité and the Quebec city airport. Citizens will be able to take advantage of the activity free of charge as of the 2nd of July.
The first screen will be installed at the north-west of the Centre Videotron in the parking lot P1 and will play host to 325 vehicles. The second screen of the Jean-Lesage international Airport of Quebec will host 120 vehicles. A third could be added in the coming weeks, discussions will continue.
Airport employees have participated in the establishment of the project in order to ensure the safety of the plant.
From Thursday to Sunday, a first family film will be screened at 19h and a second “customer notified” will be broadcast at 21: 30. The broadcasts will continue until 23 August. There will be no booking, this will be “first come, first served”.
All the vehicles of the first broadcast will be asked to leave the park to leave space for other vehicles for the second film. The objective is that maximum citizens take advantage of the facilities.
The City of Quebec grants an amount of 835 000 $ for the organization of three drive-ins on its territory, the project is being conducted by the Festival of cinema of Quebec city (FCVQ). If the third site did not come to see the light of day, the grant will be divided between the two sites has already been announced. The biggest amount of this grant is used for the purchase and installation of the screens, which will be very great, promises be.
“This will be the screens DEL. Rarely there will be seen a display as large, of a beautiful quality”, assures the director general of the FCVQ, Ian Gailer.
At the end of the agreement, the City may recover no costs of the technical equipment acquired by the FCVQ.