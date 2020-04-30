The film community wants to reopen in June
In a context of pandemic COVID-19, we will be able to review movies in theaters as early as June? At least that is the wish of the community. A dozen owners of cinemas, distributors and film producers make a common front in the hope of quickly restart their operations.
At the initiative of the Association of owners of cinemas of Quebec and of the Corporation of cinema of Quebec, a committee has been formed to call for the reopening of the cinema halls in order to register in the process of déconfinement progressive initiated by the government of Quebec.
“Theater owners are already planning the ways to do that could be put in place at the time of the reopening of the rooms in order to ensure a separation physical as well as hygiene and cough etiquette appropriate. The plan developed will be validated with the public health authorities and adjusted to the need,” one can read in a press release.”
With several major releases delayed due to the COVID-19, the committee would focus on cinema from here to restart the machine.
“The projection of movies in quebec, classical and popular as well as those presented earlier this year, but not having been able to benefit from the increased visibility with the arrival of the pandemic, is considered. In addition, new features will also be added to the programming as soon as possible”, is also clarified.
