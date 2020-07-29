The film Festival of Quebec city will take place… online
The film Festival of Quebec city will be beautiful and well held, from September 16 to 20. The 10th edition, however, has not the gloss that can be expected of such an anniversary, COVID-19 requires. It will take place “primarily online”,
July 28, 2020
Updated on July 29, 2020 at 0h01
Eric Moreault
The Sun
In a short message sent to the regulars of the FCVQ, it is specified that “the exact form that will take our festival will be communicated shortly”.
The Festival is refining the last details, reveals Ian Gailer in a telephone interview. “We tried to avoid the sacrosanct platforms,” says the director general of the FCVQ.
In particular, because he likes the “duty schedule” that comes with the presentation of films according to a predetermined schedule. It is the shape of this edition, shortened due to the pandemic.
We also moved the event a week, just to take a distance with the 31 August deadline mandated by the public Health for the staging of the festivals, big or small. Discussions with the authorities are aimed at determining what may or may not be presented in “real”.
Recall that we recently provided to the theatres and cinema, to increase their capacity from 50 to 250 seats. In this context, “what is a festival?” wondered aloud Ian Gailer.
In addition, the eCampus will be back, in a virtual form, on the same dates. Conferences and workshops for film professionals will be offered online. The registration is free.