The film is laugh free

| April 23, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Le film Le rire offert gratuitement

Martin Laroche and Léane Labrèche-Dor

April 6, 2020

Updated April 7, 2020 0h21

Share

The film is laugh free

Le film Le rire offert gratuitement

Eric Moreault

The Sun

Share

Home 4:3 continues its initiative of free movie Tuesdays. On April 7, it will be the turn of the film The laughing of Martin Laroche (Tadoussac). A documentary on the filming as well as a discussion with the director and Léane Labrèche-Dor, who plays the lead role, are also on the menu.

The feature a bit surreal and unsettling takes place after a war has mowed down several people in Quebec. Valerie (Labrèche-Dor) came out, but not her boyfriend. A few years later, suffering from the syndrome of the survivor, the young woman must cope with her new lover and that his work as a clerk in a ltc facility where she is befriended by an old gruff (Micheline Lanctôt).

You can also watch The laughter on the site of Home of 4:3 or on Vimeo with the promotion code LERIRE20.

To get the details on the airing of the documentary and the question and answer session, it is necessary to go to the page Facebook of the film.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *