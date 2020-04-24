The film is laugh free
Martin Laroche and Léane Labrèche-Dor
April 6, 2020
Updated April 7, 2020 0h21
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Home 4:3 continues its initiative of free movie Tuesdays. On April 7, it will be the turn of the film The laughing of Martin Laroche (Tadoussac). A documentary on the filming as well as a discussion with the director and Léane Labrèche-Dor, who plays the lead role, are also on the menu.
The feature a bit surreal and unsettling takes place after a war has mowed down several people in Quebec. Valerie (Labrèche-Dor) came out, but not her boyfriend. A few years later, suffering from the syndrome of the survivor, the young woman must cope with her new lover and that his work as a clerk in a ltc facility where she is befriended by an old gruff (Micheline Lanctôt).
You can also watch The laughter on the site of Home of 4:3 or on Vimeo with the promotion code LERIRE20.
To get the details on the airing of the documentary and the question and answer session, it is necessary to go to the page Facebook of the film.