The film of Pascal Plant distributed in Europe
Pascal Plante during the filming of <em>Nadia, Buttefly,</em> in 2019.
Share
22 June 2020 15h29
Updated at 16h06
Share
The film of Pascal Plant distributed in Europe
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The good news are coming for Pascal Plant. Less than a month after learning that Nadia, a Butterfly had been selected in the official Selection of the Cannes film Festival, 2020, the filmmaker, originally from Quebec city can enjoy a distribution agreement for his film in Europe.
The Alchemists were, in fact, announced Monday the acquisition of Nadia, Butterfly. It will be released in France in the spring of 2021. At the same time, The Alchemist has purchased the rights to the first feature of the Plant, the very good fake tattoos.
Shot in the summer of 2019, Nadia, Butterfly tells the story of the journey of Nadia (Katerine Savard) up to the Tokyo olympic Games, his last competition before retirement.
The distribution company French has also announced that it would add to his list The goddess flies to fire by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, presented at the Berlinale 2020.
The Alchemists, a company born of the merger between the Line 7 and the Docks, 66, will continue the editorial line of the first to promote our film as it will release also the Antigone Sophie Deraspe (2 September) and Kuessipan of Myriam Verreault (January 27, 2021).
The company is looking also to the creation of a VOD platform specialized in quebec cinema, which would, according to their press release, to put before the premieres, selections, authors, etc