The filmmaker, haitian Raoul Peck denounces the denial of French in the face of racism

June 16, 2020 17h53
PARIS — Author of the documentary I am not your negro , where he denounced the denial of white America in the face of racism, the filmmaker, haitian Raoul Peck, denounces today the denial-of-France face up to the same poison.
“France is in denial and her children no longer have the time. His children “adultérins” no longer want to wait. His children black, white, yellow, rainbow flapping,” says the filmmaker in a text entitled “I choke” to be published Wednesday in the weekly The 1.
“The concentration of anger is accumulated every day in the hearts of those who “do not resemble” those who look at you from the outside, through the steamy window, is immeasurable,” he wrote.
With an anger contained, the filmmaker whose film had been selected for the Oscars and who was awarded the César for best documentary in 2018, ” explains that racism “brutal, ugly, malicious” that he finds in France is the fruit of a long history linked to the rise of capitalism and social inequality.
“It is simply arrived at the end of a too heavy legacy of injustice, denial and profits, built on the misery of others. France is in denial because she refuses to accept that he lost his prominent position and his empire”, writes the director.
“Privileged”
Former minister of Culture of Haiti, living mainly in France since more than fifty years, the filmmaker agrees to be “a black man preferred to any point of view”, but observes with dismay “the excessiveness, the words racist, gestures racists, making racist, racist laws” that have become commonplace.
“They have reason to raise these young people. They have reason to protest, they might even have reason to break everything,” says the director who would like to see “every citizen take his share of the burden and stops to observe at a distance”.
“It is necessary to return everything to the root. Put everything on the table, to rebuild everything. No institution should escape. This is the problem of every citizen, of every institution, the press included, each board, each union, each political organization, everywhere it is necessary to open this site, because it is up to you to solve this problem, not the Blacks, or the Arabs, or women, or gays, or the disabled, or the unemployed,” insisted Raoul Peck before adding : “We will reach you in a timely fashion.”
“I thought that another world was possible, without you having to put the fire everywhere. Now, I am not sure at all”, concludes, pessimistically, the director.