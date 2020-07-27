The finance Committee of the Commons is preparing for the testimony of Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau will respond to the question of the members of the finance Committee of the House of commons on Thursday about STATES.
July 27, 2020
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — the members of The finance Committee of the House of commons meet on Monday afternoon to “discuss logistics” that will surround the testimony, highly anticipated – and exceptional – of the prime minister which will take place on Thursday.
Justin Trudeau and his chief of cabinet, Katie Telford, have agreed to appear before the committee in the framework of a parliamentary investigation into the contract awarded without a call for proposals by the liberal government to the agency UNITED to manage the scholarships program, $ 912 million $. However, STATES (“WE the Charity”, in English) has links with the family Trudeau, but also with the minister of Finance, Bill Morneau.
A notice of meeting of the finance Committee indicates that the prime minister and Mrs Telford are interviewed, each in turn, by deputies Thursday afternoon for an hour each.
STATES has withdrawn from the contract at the beginning of July, but the controversy has not turned off so far : the commissioner, federal ethics investigation to determine whether MESSRS. Trudeau and Morneau have violated the rules on conflict of interest in failing to recuse himself from the discussions, the Cabinet, on the award of the contract to otc.
During his testimony before the same finance Committee last week, Mr. Morneau announced that he had just signed a cheque for 41 366 $ for STATES. He wanted to be reimbursed the expenses that the organization had paid for trips that the minister and members of his family had made three years ago to bear witness to the work of the organization in the world. Shortly after, Mr. Trudeau has agreed to testify before the committee of Commons — which is rare for a prime minister.
The committee members were also expected to discuss Monday afternoon of the logistics surrounding the testimony of the co-founders of the united STATES, Craig and Marc Kielburger, former president of the board of directors Michelle Douglas and the director of finance of the agency, Victor Li. The brothers Kielburger and Mrs Douglas to have to testify before the committee Tuesday afternoon.
The Scholarship program canadian volunteerism student is designed to provide youth scholarships up to $ 5000, depending on the number of volunteer hours performed. It is intended for students who can’t find summer work because of the pandemic of COVID-19. But the program is virtually paralyzed since he has been entrusted in the disaster to the public service, on 2 July; and the summer ahead, the ministry submits that it is working on a transition plan.