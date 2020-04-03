The financial uncertainty of the international federations, following the report of J. O.
Photo: Jae C. Hong Associated Press
On the 33 international federations present at the olympic games in Tokyo 2020, 28 are to receive substantial support from the IOC.
Some of the international federations of sports, largely subsidized by the international olympic Committee (IOC), find themselves in financial difficulty due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games but also have their own competitions and could use public support.
“The situation is tense and very moody. An assessment will be made but clearly some positions are under threat”: the report drawn up by a part of a large international federation is far from isolated.
The five new sports (karate, surfing, skateboarding, rock climbing, and baseball/softball) are not eligible.
The manna on olympic, which had reached a total of 520 MILLION USD for the olympic games in Rio-2016, “is expected to reach substantially the same level for the olympics in Tokyo and could even decrease,” says Andrew Ryan, director general of the Association of olympic international federations of summer sports (Asoif), responsible for the distribution of this money.
Grants from 7 to 40 M USD
Classified into five groups based on their audience and their importance, the federations receive grants on a sliding scale: approximately 40 MILLION USD (36 MILLION EUR) for larger (track and field, swimming and gymnastics) ; 25 M USD for the group 2 (cycling, basketball, volleyball, football and tennis) ; 17 M USD for the group 3 (including boxing, rowing, judo, table tennis), 12 M USD for the group 4 (sailing, canoeing, fencing…) and 7 MILLION USD for the last group (rugby, golf, modern pentathlon).
For the largest, such as Fifa, which has a low wool 1.5 billion USD (1.4 billion EUR) or Fiba (44.4 MILLION CHF of reserves, equivalent to 42 MILLION EUR), with the aid of the IOC represent a reduced proportion of their income, or small for Fifa. For others, it’s not only smaller, it is a vital part.
But for all of the federations, the report of the JO has a domino effect that leads to the reprogramming of their own competitions, from which they derive most of their income. This is the case of World Athletics, which has already announced the postponement to 2022 of the World to Eugene (United States). The international swimming Federation (Fina) going to have to do the same for its Global scheduled in the summer of 2021 in Japan, in Fukuoka.
“An edition of the World means to us, 10 MILLION USD of revenues (9.1 M EUR). If these revenues are deferred either totally or partially of a year, we go to the front of big problems, especially if the money from the IOC, expected originally in September this year, is not paid, ” says a part of a federation, under the guise of anonymity.
The international Federation of table tennis (ITTF), which runs its activities since Singapore, “the executive Committee has decided to reduce its expenditure and frameworks, the most high had proposed to cut their salaries,” says Matt Pound, director of marketing.
The ITTF, which emphasizes that “the majority of its revenue comes from its commercial activities and are not aid of the IOC”, has just suspended all its competitions until June. “This translates into a revenue shortfall significant, which makes our federation under financial pressure”, he adds.
“The IOC will eventually pay his helpers, but what weighs the more is the uncertainty, on the conduct of our competitions and the maintenance or not of our sponsors,” says Kim Andersen, president Danish international sailing federation (World Sailing).
Anticipate the payments
First solution for the federations: “that the IOC anticipates its payments,” said Mr Ryan.
Questioned by AFP, the IOC does not advance: “It is not possible at this stage to assess the overall impact” of the report of the olympic games in Tokyo. “This depends on a number of variables that are currently in the study”.
But according to a framework of a federation, “the IOC is going to discuss case by case, sport by sport”.
The other option, that the federations seek public aid, put in place to deal with the crisis of the coronavirus, Switzerland, headquarters to many of them, but also in Great Britain, where World Sailing, is based.
“The sports federations can benefit from the aid of the federal government ? The answer is yes, in principle”, confirmed to the AFP, Philippe Leuba, State councillor of the canton of Vaud, in charge of the Economy and sport.
The federations based in Switzerland can theoretically ask their bank for a line of credit up to 20 MILLION CHF (18.9 M EUR), at a rate of between 0% and 1%, and guaranteed by the State of switzerland.