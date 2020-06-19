The Finnish Klaus Mäkelä, 24 years, will lead the Orchestre de Paris
As of September 1, 2022, Klaus Mäkelä, one of the youngest conductors in the world, will be appointed music director of the Orchestre de Paris for a period of five years.
June 18, 2020 19h21
PARIS — The Finnish Klaus Mäkelä, 24 years old, will be the next music director of the Orchestre de Paris and will lead the 9 July the first concert at the Philharmonie de Paris since the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus.
It will officially begin in 2022, taking into account its commitments as principal conductor of the philharmonic Orchestra of Oslo, but will occupy at first the position of music advisor of the Orchestra of Paris, which will be integrated with the Philharmonic, says in a press release.
The French minister of Culture, Franck Riester, has welcomed the appointment as “an opportunity, a symbol, a promise for the Orchestre de Paris and its influence in Europe and in the world”.
Klaus Mäkelä will find the Orchestre de Paris as of 9 July, in a program to bring The Tombeau de Couperin by Maurice Ravel, and the Symphony no. 7 of Ludwig van Beethoven, the first “real concert formal” proposed by the Philharmonie de Paris since the closure on march 9, because of the epidemic.
The institution will organise a “musical moments” in the open air and inside the 21 June for the music Festival.
The conductor and cellist Finnish, born in Helsinki in 1996, is the successor to the Orchestra of Paris, Daniel Harding, whose contract ended on August 31, 2019.
“I feel immensely lucky to have established such a strong bond with the musicians of the Paris Orchestra, as well as those of the Oslo Philharmonic, with which I begin my first season as principal conductor and artistic advisor in August,” said Klaus Mäkelä cited in the press release.
“It’s two national orchestras, world-class to the individual qualities of both strong and distinct, that express their art in the heart of two cultural capitals for Europe’s most dynamic,” he continued, while promising to devote “as much time and energy” to each of the two houses of the music.
Klaus Mäkelä has made its debut in 2017, with the symphonic Orchestra of the Swedish radio. A year later, he is recognized internationally thanks to his performance noticed with the Orchestra of Bamberg, Orchestre national de Lyon, the Orchestra of the radio of Frankfurt and the Orchestra of Paris.
He also leads in tour of China the Karajan academy of the Berlin Philharmonic, and the Cleveland Orchestra, the symphony Orchestra of the bavarian radio, or the symphonic Orchestra of Birmingham.
It will make its debut the next season with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Leipzig Gewandhaus, the Amsterdam Concertgebouw and the Boston symphony Orchestra.