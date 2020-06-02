The FIQ been camping for that nurses have enough vacation time
Members of the Federation interprofessional of the health have established a “camping” in front of the university Institute of geriatrics of Montreal, Tuesday
2 June 2020 11: 14 am
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – nurses of the FIQ are camping, on Tuesday, to push employers to reach agreement with their local union on the terms and conditions of the vacation, while the déconfinement is initiated in the framework of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
As well, members of the Federation interprofessional of the health have established a “camping” in front of the university Institute of geriatrics of Montreal, Tuesday, at 6 o’clock. And the protesters intend to stay there until Thursday at 6 o’clock. Their theme is “camping forced: it is here that one spends the summer”.
Since may 19, and in different ways, the FIQ manifesto for the right to holiday enshrined in the collective agreement. A ministerial decree allows school principals to postpone a vacation or limit the exercise, because of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
In an interview Tuesday, the president of the FIQ, Nancy Bédard, said that seven CISSS or CIUSSS (Centres integrated academic health and social services in Québec have not always agreed with their respective union of the FIQ with regard to the vacation.
In the majority of cases, among those who have entered into an agreement, the parties have agreed for a period of three consecutive weeks of vacation, ” said Ms. Bédard.