The fire near Odessa destroyed 10 hectares of the national Park (PHOTOS)
Large-scale fire occurred near Odessa, in the lower Dniester national nature Park. The fire was recorded on the morning of 1 April, but in the absence of access roads rescuers are unable to reach the fire.
The fire was recorded near the highway Odessa – Reni. The fire covered about 10 hectares of land. About it reports a press-service of head Department of Public service on emergency situations in Odessa region.
According to rescuers, the dry grass burned. The probable cause of the fire is arson. The Park staff said that the fire started in the night of April 1. First they tried to put it out on their own, but I couldn’t.
2 April was recorded a new fire in the lower Dniester national nature Park. Also burning of dry vegetation, the fire covered 6 hectares due to the lack of means of entrance, the rescuers are unable to extinguish the fire, but after a few hours it went out by itself.
The staff of the national natural Park wrote in Facebook that the fire burned out the unique marshes and destroyed the nests of many birds now hatch Chicks.