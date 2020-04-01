The first manned flight of the Crew Dragon to ISS will be without the Russians
National Agency of the USA on Aeronautics and research of space (NASA) chose astronauts Shannon Walker for flight on the International space station?? on the spacecraft Crew Dragon company SpaceX Elon musk.
This is stated in a press release from the American Agency.
“NASA chose astronauts Shannon Walker for the first flight of the spacecraft from SpaceX Crew Dragon with people during a mission to the International space station,” – said in a press release.
The Department added that along with Walker on the ISS will fly NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover Junior astronaut from aerospace exploration Agency Japan Soichi Noguchi.
The expeditionary mission will last six months.
The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the spacecraft Crew Dragon is expected in the second half of may at the space center of NASA in Florida.
The portal Space News notes that the representatives of Roscosmos expressed during a meeting with the American side a number of caveats to the “untested” vehicle Mask and therefore decided not to delegate their astronauts on the first flight to the ISS.
At the same time, NASA and further planning to send their astronauts to the International space station?? on Russian rockets Soyuz, in response to the American Agency will allow Russian cosmonauts to fly on commercial American rockets. This concept is called “mixed crews”.
As you know, now crew on the International space station send Russian ships “Union” and the success of ship Mask faces multimillion-dollar losses for the Russian space industry, which is suffering because of the sanctions.