The first McLaren F1 GTR Longtail
Edition McLaren F1 was only 106 units, 65 of them were simple road variations, 5 LM cars to race at Le Mans, 3 – race cars GT for the same races, 5 – a concepts XP, 28 – racing variations of the GTR and single – concept LM XP.
The machine began to produce in 1992, and production ceased in 1998, while in 2000 – 2001 years the company has improved 2 road F1 to variations of LM. The emergence of variations of the F1 GTR Longtail occurred in 1997, after it had been upgraded 3 of the road version of the F1 GT.
Sold machine black shade has yellow and pink airbrushing on the body and has the chassis number 19R. To car comes complete with a special book where it described the history of the model and listed all the stages of its transformation into cars for ordinary roads.
The machine has under the hood, the V12 power unit volume of 6.0 liters from BMW with an output of 600 HP, which operates a 6-speed sequential gearbox X-Trac.
Outside “long tail” variation characterized by the presence of the body kit intended to boost downforce.