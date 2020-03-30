The first photos of Renault Logan of new generation
The second generation Renault Logan is available in 2013, so it was time for a change of generation. Recently appeared the spy image Dacia Logan (in Europe, the model sold under this name), which can be seen that the car body will undergo serious changes and will remind older models – Koleos, and Megane Talisman.
Striking the joint with the radiator grille, large front optics, which is probably rich pickings to be led. The hood got more relief features, the rear part of the roof became more sloping, instead of “keyboard” appeared natural enough from the door handles for the rear doors there was a place for additional Windows, and increased rear overhang. The rear lights are relatively small, with a fairly massive the trunk lid, whereby in the stern preserved traditional heaviness, it is expected that the trunk of future trends will be quite roomy.
Attaching registration numbers as before on the rear bumper. With these changes Logan “grow up” and apparently will look more modern.
Base – CMF-B platform, used for the “second” of the Nissan Juke and the new Renault Captur and Clio. What kind of motors based on the European Logan, not yet reported, but we can assume that some of them will move from the hatchback Clio. For example, it can be 75 – and 65-horsepower-liter three-cylinder naturally aspirated engines and turbocharged engine with output of 100 HP
It is planned that in the middle of autumn, in the framework of the motor show in Paris held the official premiere of “third” Logan.