The first race of the Volkswagen Golf will be sold at auction
Presentation of the Volkswagen Golf Mk 1 Group 2, painted in bright red, was held in 1975. the Car was built by Rolf Nothelle and his firm Nothelle Motorsport.
Initially, the hatchback has established a “four” 1.6 a performance of 164 HP, and later the 1.8 motor, which is characterized by the presence of a dual carb Weber 45 DCOE, contactless ignition, and the model was completed with the BBS wheels and the racing brakes. In the same 1975 “Golf” is located at the first position in the Grand Prix of Germany on the Hockenheim ring.
9 years ago, the hatchback has been fully restored by the son of Rolf Nottale, Marcus. In 2012, Golf is featured in the exhibition Techno Classica, and now it decided to sell. To the machine and even included a spare motor and transmission, and a set of unique elements of the class Group 2. The cost of a car at the moment, was not disclosed.