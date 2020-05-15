The first transfusion of plasma convalescent in Canada took place in Montreal
Photo: Arnulfo Franco Associated Press
The treatment by transfusion of plasma convalescent is studied in the framework of a large clinical trial including a fifty centres in Canada, including a dozen in Quebec.
The canadian Press and
Jean-Benoit Legault – The canadian Press
10: 35 am
- Health
The intervention was carried out in the framework of the most extensive clinical study to date on the use of plasma convalescent in the fight against the coronavirus, which is held in Canada.
Scientists at the CHU Sainte-Justine, Centre de recherche du Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal, the jewish general Hospital, Héma-Québec and several other hospitals in the province are, in particular, of the part.
The plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against disease.
An american study involving about 5000 people recently demonstrated that the treatment is safe, but it is not yet known what impact it has on the recovery of patients.