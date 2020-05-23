The fishermen look forward, waiting for instructions
River managers women are eager to have news of the ministry of forestry, Wildlife and Parks on the protocols to establish, in particular for the use of canoes with a guide.
May 22, 2020 17h36
Gilles Gagné
BONAVENTURE — If there is an activity conducive to the social distancing, it is the salmon fishing, the more so when it is convenient to the ford. Nine days away from the opening of the rivers to anglers, everyone in this environment is to wait to put his line in the water, or of impatience to get clear rules on the conduct of the business in the context of a pandemic.
In Gaspésie, the salmon fishing passion, as the people on the site that the visitors, who are tens of thousands to attend a twenty rivers. The interest for this activity is such that the two managers of the rivers which The Sun has spoken to report that cancellations because of the coronavirus are negligible or non-existent up here.
For his part, Jean-Guy Boudreau, a man in his seventies, Carleton practicing salmon fishing for decades, hardly holds up to a few days of the opening.
“I can’t wait, Good God. Sunday, I go with a friend, Luke Henry, for the ZEC des Anses, close to Chandler; I never went there. It is a lake, waiting for the rivers. I called the Sûreté du Québec. We have the right to go there even if it is not of the same family, we will wear our masks in the pick-up,” says Mr. Boudreau.
Follower of the wading, Jean-Guy Boudreau believes that salmon fishing is the ideal activity in the context of a pandemic.
“It is very rare that one is glued together. It is at least 50 to 100 feet of one another. On the batture, it was still a good distance between us. And then the people, and the strength to do say, adopt good habits”, he adds.
On the ZEC de la rivière Bonaventure, the director-general, Ronald Cormier, constructs scenarios since march, in the absence of directives of the ministry of Forest, Fauna and Parks (MFFP).
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have practically no information of the ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks. ”
Ronald Cormier
“It is the unknown in the management of our two campsites. They are used primarily by sport fishermen, but we sometimes rent locations when it is not full. Anyone has any idea how it is going to operate it. Is it that one opens the toilet block? Does it have a permanently employed at this location? Should it be left 24 hours free between rentals? In the area of the accommodation, it is really in the unknown,” said Mr. Cormier.
This uncertainty has not, however, yet to hold on its customers, or so little, but time is of the essence.
“About 500 bookings taken after the draw of the 1st of November, we have less than ten cancellations, Americans who are not certain to pass the border and who should be quarantined for 14 days if they move”, said Mr. Cormier.
If the department of Forest, Wildlife, and Parks just to react, the ZEC de la rivière Bonaventure was quickly amended certain terms of payment.
“In the case of the draw for the 1st November, the fishers make the first payment in mid-December and the second in mid-April. This year, we’ve postponed the second payment on may 25. It has left people the option to cancel up to five days before the date of fishing, if they can’t make it. What we are worried about also, that is how you are going to travel buddies that come down here together from habit. Will they come each in their own vehicle? How to arrange accommodation, in some cases,” asks Mr. Cormier, who keeps in mind the possibility of a tightening of the standards of public health in the event of a resurgence of the virus.
Losses to predict
Ronald Cormier expects a deficit of the ZEC de la rivière Bonaventure in 2020. This river gives work to 22 people directly. Its revenues amounted to $ 800,000 per year and its presence generates benefits of at least $5 million.
“About 70% of our clientele is made up of Quebec and 25% to 30% of other fishermen come from the rest of Canada, the United States and Europe. It is very likely that we will lose many overseas customers this year. Quebecers can improvise a bit more because 50 % of our places can be reserved with 48 hours notice,” he says.
A little to the west, on the river Grande-Cascapedia, the director of the Company Cascapedia, Darlene Sexton, has not yet recorded any loss of booking.
“We expected to lose, but we don’t know how much […] We try to take precautions so that everything goes well this summer,” said Mrs. Sexton, she is also waiting for additional information from the authorities.
The Company Cascapedia directly employs 30 people at river protection and guidance of its customers. Six camps for private use a hundred more people.
The managers of the two rivers were particularly anxious to know what measures they should adopt in the case of anglers using a canoe and a guide. The canoes measure of seven to eight metres, and two or three people boarded.