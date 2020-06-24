The forest fire in the Lac-Saint-Jean is “content”
Photo: SOPFEU
The blaze, which was out of control since a week, has taken birth in the area of the Chute-des-Passes.
The Company of protection against fires (SOPFEU) now consider the forest fire to the north of Lac-Saint-Jean as ” content “.
The blaze, which was out of control since a week, has taken birth in the area of the Chute-des-Passes.
Even if the fire is contained for the moment, the battle of fire continues and it is far too early to declare victory, according to the SOPFEU.
“The rain helped us a lot in order to declare the fire content. It means that its progression is stopped temporarily, but it is sure that there might be an ascent if the weather changes “, said Tuesday in an interview with The canadian Press Josée Poitras, agent, prevention, and communications of the SOPFEU.
This fire remains the main focus of the province, with an area of 62 000 hectares.
Troops from the Ontario and Alberta, have collaborated to fight the flames on Tuesday and over 200 firefighters will be at work in the next few hours to try to defeat the blaze.
“As the fire is contained, we will do the best interventions, ground attacks, air attacks, there will be more fire forest in some areas of the fire because now it is less dangerous,” said Josée Poitras.
According to data from the Society for the protection of forests against fire (SOPFEU), 37 fires are still active in Quebec. In addition, the season has already taken too large, while 498 forest fires have already raged, more than double the annual average of the past ten years for the same period, which amounted to 233.