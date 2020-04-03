The forests are part of the equation
Alone, the forests of Quebec can reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of 10 million tonnes.
Often shown of the finger, because it is perceived as a factor aggravating the climate change, the forest industry is, however, part of the solution in Quebec. It could even contribute to the achievement of our targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions at a lower cost.
Quebec would have any àgagner to exploit its forests in a sustainable way. Alone, they might be able to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 10 million tonnes (Mt), which represents 13 % of the carbon present in the province, said a recent report of the working Group on forest and climate change (GTFCC), which brings together researchers from the Université Laval and the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, as well as representatives from the canadian forest Service and FPInnovations.
According to the most optimistic scenario, the reforestation of forests to low-density and the increase of the harvest could reduce the GHG emissions of 5.2 Mt of CO2 equivalent per year. This avenue would enable us to use more wood in construction, in the replacement of steel and concrete, two materials with high carbon footprint. The development of bioenergy, which could replace fossil fuels, would have a reduction potential of 1.5 Mt of CO2 equivalent. These two strategies combined would reduce the GHG emissions at an average cost of 11,49 $/tonne of CO2 mitigated. By valuing, in addition to the wood without the taker (of low quality or that the species are not desired by consumers), which can be used as biomass to produce energy, the mitigation potential of reaching a total of 10.4 Mt of GHG emissions per year.
Reducing our emissions at a discount
Even if the cost per tonne of CO2 mitigated climbs to $ 87 with the implementation of this third component, which requires significant capital investment for afforestation and to develop new markets, it remains lower than other actions in the climate. “The data suggest that these strategies are part of the least expensive options,” says the researcher from Laval University Évelyne Thiffault, who has contributed to this report from the GTFCC commissioned by the department of Forestry, Wildlife and Parks, the Environment and the Fight against climate change and the forest industry Council of Quebec.
According to a study by the Partnership for joint research on climate and transport — a group that brings together universities, private research institutes, businesses and non-profit organizations in Quebec, California, Ontario, and Vermont — and the mitigation measures funded by the green Fund of Québec have a cost that ranges between $ 200 and $ 1300 per tonne of GHG saved. Other data from the quebec ministry of Finance, dating from 2017, show that the technological change pourréduire GHG emissions require investment of around $ 100 per CO2 equivalent avoided.
The forest in quebec would therefore reduce our emissions at a discount, summarizes Évelyne Thiffault, who believes that we need to think about this as a society, to the products we consume in order to choose materials whose production emits the least GHG emissions. “You need to see the forest land as a carbon sink and a source of materials and renewable energy,” says the professor, adding that ” everyone wins “. The atmosphere as the forest communities, because the scenarios proposed by the GTFCC take into account the conservation of biodiversity, protection of old growth forests, as well as of the principles of sustainable forest management.