The former Bloc quebecois leader Michel Gauthier died at the age of 70 years
Michel Gauthier died at the age of 70 years.
Share
May 30, 2020 19h52
Updated at 20h11
Share
The former Bloc quebecois leader Michel Gauthier died at the age of 70 years
The canadian Press
The former leader of the Bloc québécois, which had joined the conservatives, Michel Gauthier, has died at the age of 70 years.
He had cancer of the lung.
Gilles Duceppe, also a former leader of the bloc, spoke regularly to his friend, who had announced a year ago, he fought against the cancer.
“I spoke to him last week, he knew that he had not for a long time, because of his illness, we talked about life and politics, it was the moments that were not easy,” said Gilles Duceppe The canadian Press.
Mr. Duceppe has described his former colleague as a “good teacher”, who could easily explain concrete things.
“It was a go-getter, it’s sad to lose it anytime soon, I have lived beautiful moments at its sides beyond the differences we could have, we wanted him to like me, that the Quebec advance,” said Gilles Duceppe The canadian Press.
Mr. Gauthier has been elected member of parliament for Roberval for the Bloc québécois from 1997 to 2004, and member of parliament for Roberval-Lac-Saint-Jean until 2007. He has been parliamentary leader of the political formation and conductor.
During the electoral campaign in 2019, he had briefly joined the conservatives, before announcing her withdrawal due to illness.
More details to come…