The former star Knicks Patrick Ewing reached the COVID-19

L'ex-vedette des Knicks Patrick Ewing atteint de la COVID-19

L'ex-vedette des Knicks Patrick Ewing atteint de la COVID-19

Patrick Ewing

May 22, 2020 22h34

AFP

Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — The former glory of the Knicks New York’s Patrick Ewing, 57-year-old announced Friday on Twitter have been tested positive to the COVID-19, and was hospitalized.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” said Ewing, the current coach of the university team Georgetown. “I want to encourage everyone to be careful.”

“Now more than ever, I would like to thank the personal caregivers, and all those who are in the front line. It’s going to go, and we are doing it all”, he added.

The sports department of the University of Georgetown said that Patrick Ewing was “taken in charge and placed in solitary confinement in a hospital,” local, in a press release.

“He is the only member of the men’s program basketball have been tested positive to the virus,” says the press release.

“Put-get well soon, buddy. Remains strong,” have tweeted their side of the Knicks.

The ex-NBA star, who played 17 seasons, mostly in the jersey of the Knicks, and who has been selected 11 times to the all-star Game, has won two olympic gold medals in 1984, then in 1992 as part of the mythic Dream Team.

Le Soleil

