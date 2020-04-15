The fossil fuel sector hit the balance sheet of Canada’s GHG
Photo: iStock
The oil and gas sector accounted, as of 2018 a total of 26 % of all of Canada’s emissions.
At a time when the Trudeau government set to unveil a plan of financial assistance to help the oil and gas industry, an update of the greenhouse gas emissions in Canada published on Wednesday demonstrates that the fossil fuel sector weight a little more each year the balance sheet of the country, which continues to increase.
To comply with its commitments within the framework Convention united Nations on climate change (UNFCCC), Canada is required to produce a detailed report of its emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but also of the commitments made by the countries and expected results. These documents, which total more than 570 pages, were published on Wednesday by the federal.
These data, which are state of the situation that prevailed in 2018 (due to delay for the account at the national level), show a growth of 2 % in GHG emissions between 2017 and 2018, an increase of 15 million tonnes (Mt). The total emissions of the country rose to 729 Mt in 2018, compared to 714 Mt in 2017 and 706 Mt in 2016. It is the balance heaviest since 2008.
Canada is gaining a little more of its GHG reduction objectives and its commitment in the framework of the Paris Agreement. Ottawa will indeed be hard put to reach its goal of reducing national GHG emissions by 30% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. The compliance of this goal would reduce emissions at 511 Mt.
However, by adding the measures of the pan-canadian Framework on the clean growth and climate change, and the “additional measures” the implementation of which is to come, it is only to a reduction of 19 %. During the election campaign in 2019, the Trudeau government was, however, committed to exceed its target of 2030 and to achieve a net balance of zero emissions in 2050.
According to the findings of the intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC), Canada should be more ambitious. To limit the dramatic changes in the climate so as to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement, it is necessary to target a 45% reduction of emissions by 2030, compared to the 2010 level. To achieve this, Canada should reduce its emissions to 381 Mt.
Growth of fossil
By analyzing the data by ” economic sector “, it is noted that the oil and gas sector accounted, as of 2018 a total of 26 % of all emissions in Canada, with 193 Mt, up 4.1 Mt between 2017 and 2018. And before the crisis caused by the pandemic, the sector still intends to a marked growth in production of fossil fuels (oil and natural gas) over the next few years.
Specifically, the industry of fossil fuels emits today nearly two times more GHG than it was 30 years ago. It must be said that during this period, production has soared by 170 % in the country, as specified by the documents of the federal. It should be noted that the” intensity ” of emissions of the oil production overall has also increased over the period.
Almost all of the production growth of the past 30 years is attributable to oil sands, a sector whose emissions related to production increased by 456 % since 1990, according to data from the federal. Not surprisingly, the exploitation of oil sands is, therefore, the heavy weight of the balance of GHG emissions of the fossil fuel sector, with 84 Mt only for the year 2018, which is more than all emissions in Quebec.
The production and processing of natural gas generated a total of 50 Mt (26 % of all the fossil fuel sector), which is more than the production of conventional oil and the refining industry combined.
The balance sheet federal also indicates a continued growth in emissions from the transportation sector, which alone accounts for 25 % of the total. The growth between 2017 and 2018 is even stronger than that of the oil and gas industry, with an increase of 7.3 Mt.
Flatten the curve
For the spokesman of Greenpeace, Patrick Bonin, the new balance sheet federal demonstrates that the government should impose measures to reduce emissions in the oil and gas sector, without which it will not be possible to meet the commitments in the climate canadians.
To meet the reduction target federal 30 % compared to 2005, ” it will be necessary to reduce emissions by 30 % by 2030, or the equivalent of the reduce of 2.5% per year by 2030. This would be a never-before-seen, ” he says. “If the Trudeau government takes billions of dollars quémandés by the oil industry and invest instead in a green stimulus and a right for workers, it could create thousands of jobs for the future, and flatten quickly the curve of the climate. “
Increase of GHG in Quebec
The balance sheet federal, ahead of usually the one in Quebec for a year, also indicates that the emissions in Quebec have experienced a new increase in 2018. The total was then 82,6 Mt, compared with 80.4 Mt in 2017 and 78.5 Mt tons in 2016. The transport sector is the heavy weight in the balance sheet of provincial, mainly due to road transport, with 45 % of the total.