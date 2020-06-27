The four candidates in the leadership race of the PQ
Guy Nantel, Frédéric Bastien, Sylvain Gaudreault and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will be the leadership race of the Parti québécois
Share
June 26, 2020 18h43
Share
The four candidates in the leadership race of the PQ
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — finally the four candidates who will be the race to become leader of the Parti québécois, in October.
Frédéric Bastien, Sylvain Gaudreault, Guy Nantel and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon had deposited their ballot in conformity with the regulations of the party, Friday, at the end of the nomination period.
“Four candidates, distinctive in their ideas and their proposals, but united by the same conviction : the need to make Quebec a free country,” said Dieudonné Ella Oyono, president of PQ and president election.
The race to the chieftainship, interrupted by the pandemic until June 5, thus opens officially. Discussions virtual will take place between 15 August and 2 October, and the voting shall be by phone and by internet will be held from 5 to 9 October. The next leader will be known on 9 October, two years after the “historic defeat” of the PQ at the last general election.
Those who wish to have the right to vote have until 9 September to become members or supporters, or until 18 September to renew their membership card.
The member for Matane-Matapédia, quebec, and Pascal Bérubé, will continue to ensure that acting as the government house leader of the PQ until the election of the new leader. The previous heading, Jean-François Lisée, had resigned the same evening of the election defeat, stinging of the PQ October 1, 2018.