The four filmmakers selected for an “accelerator of projects” from Netflix
Henri Pardo has received a boost from Netflix for his film project entitled, <em>Kanava</em>.
4 may 2020 16: 05
Updated at 17: 10 pm
Share
The four filmmakers selected for an “accelerator of projects” from Netflix
Share
TORONTO — Henri Pardo and Maxime Desmons are part of the first filmmakers selected for the initiative of”accelerator of projects” of the canadian film Centre, and Netflix.
The initiative of three months, announced in 2018, provides support in the form of workshops and development projects to the designers selected.
Four feature film projects — two in French and two in English — were chosen from among 115 applications from designers across Canada.
The program will take place from may to August 2020 and will be customized according to the needs of creative and business of filmmakers and their team.
Participants will benefit from the expertise of development and implementation in the market, even as comments from executives of Netflix, among others.
The French projects selected include Kanava, the screenwriter and director Henri Pardo, about a young boy and his mother, who settled in a rural village of Quebec after having left Haiti in the early 1970s.
The second project is You’re beautiful Maryse, the writer and director Maxime Demons, which tells the story of a young woman who discovers that her late husband gave her HIV at the height of the aids epidemic.
For its part, the Toronto-based Jasmin Mozaffari, who had impressed with his first film Firecrackers at the Festival international du film de Toronto in 2018, will expand The Path Travels Me thanks to the initiative.
Jasmin Mozaffari scénarisera and will complete this film in English, described as “a portrait of a family of immigrant iranians living, working and surviving in the North America post-11 September 2001”.
The other movie in English is selected as the Runaways, the screenwriter and director toronto Rama Rau, which follows four young girls in Mumbai as they kidnap their grand-mother who is authoritarian and embark on a getaway road in the summer.
This project of the canadian film Centre, and Netflix is part of a wider initiative aimed at targeting the creators and communities of Canada traditionally less well served.