The funeral of little Norah and Romy Carpentier takes place Monday to Lévis
The bodies of two sisters were discovered on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, a little to the east of Lévis.
July 20, 2020 7: 50
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
The funeral of little Norah and Romy Carpentier, respectively aged 11 and six years, will take place this Monday in Lévis.
The bodies of two sisters were discovered on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, a little to the east of Lévis. Their disappearance had led to the initiation of an Amber alert.
Their father, Martin Carpentier, is still sought after by the police. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has, however, indicated Saturday evening that it was ending its research on land, at the end of the tenth day of stalking.
The celebration of the life of the two girls will be held at the funeral Complex, Claude Marcoux. Only the family will be able to attend, due to restrictions surrounding the pandemic COVID-19.
However, the public can watch the ceremony live on a large screen placed outside, while keeping their distance and wearing a mask.
The ceremony will be celebrated by Josée Masson, founder and executive director of the organization Mourning for Youth. The singer Mélissa Bédard, spokesperson of the same organization, will sing during the ceremony.
Earlier, in the morning, the family of the two sisters will be able to gather inside the lounge, and afternoon, the public will be admitted.
In a message posted on the website of the funeral home, the family wrote these words : “We regret still not having had more than the 11 and 6 spring where you have been present in our lives, but the memories and the love that you have given us will remain forever engraved in us.”
She also had a thank you note to send to the police officers, volunteers, supporters, scouts, firefighters and paramedics “who have given all they could in specific conditions so that we can take her home, Norah, and Romy at home”.