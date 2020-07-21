The bodies of two sisters were discovered on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, a little to the east of Lévis.
July 20, 2020 7: 50
Updated at 23h25
The funeral of Norah and Romy : “a celebration of their lives” [PHOTOS AND VIDEO]
Leah Harvey
The Sun
Because “love is bigger and stronger than death”, nearly 200 people gathered Monday afternoon in the rear parking lot of the funeral Complex, Claude Marcoux, Lévis, in front of the photos scrolling Norah and Romy. Under a black sky, pierced by only two rays of sunshine powerful, small and great, tears in the eyes, wished a last farewell heartbreaking to girls aged eleven and six years old.
Mélissa Bédard, singer and spokesperson of the Mourning-Youth, opened the ceremony by singing
the America The cries of the Cowboys fringants, one of the favorite songs of Romy. To the front of the room, the photos of Norah and Romy have been asked soberly on a lectern in wood, surrounded by a bouquet of white flowers. Members of the immediate family gently took a seat on the benches located on each side of the room. Due to the pandemic, a maximum of 50 people could get in there.
Josée Masson, director-general Mourning-Youth and celebrating of the ceremony, presented the girls as children fulfilling and vibrant life. Norah loved the blue and the technologies. She wanted to be a designer of video games. Romy, a “baby sun”, was anxious to be a teenager, putting on make-up and marry. More Mrs. Masson described the girls and the more we heard of good hearty laughter escape from the crowd.
Photos Of The Sun, Erick Labbé
The director-general Mourning-Youth is addressed, in the course of the ceremony, directly to the mother of the victims, Amélie Lemieux, and their spouses. “You may not believe me but, one day, there will be a moment, a brief moment in time, where you will be well. Just fine.”
In between each song, members of the family marched to the microphone in spite of their tears. Cousin, aunt, and godmother are mounted on the stage, one at a time, to tell of happy moments shared with each of the girls.
Amélie Lemieux is then presented in front of the small crowd. Standing alongside portraits of his two daughters, the young mother has read the last “letter to his precious”. In his short message, Ms. Lemieux makes a tender tribute to Norah and Romy highlighting all of the love that they have brought him.
“Before my life is enriched by your joy of living, I was just Amélie. […] Even if I didn’t have enough time at your side, I will continue to cherish, one by one, every memory, photo, or video, and will continue to hear your sweet voice call me ‘mom’. I love you to madness”, she said bravely in front of the gathered family.
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
Outside, relatives of the family, of the citizens of Lévis and elsewhere have attended quietly to the celebration. A few fellow scouts Norah, proudly wearing their scarves red wine, were also present.
The emotion was at the rendezvous at the ceremony.
After the ceremony, Mrs. Masson, and Marie-Ève Garneau, director for operations of the Group Garneau funeral director, have released two doves at the output of the funerary complex. The two small white birds have hovered a few minutes over the property before flying off to the north.
A busy day
Earlier in the day, the family of the two girls had gathered in intimacy, in order to address a last farewell to their little angels.
The public was able to take part in the exhibitions in the afternoon. Between 12 noon and 15: 30, more than 300 citizens and relatives of the family are presented on-site to offer their sympathies. Due to the sanitary measures in force, up to a maximum of 70 people in the movement were allowed to enter the institution.
Emotional and very affected by the death of the two girls, several citizens came to offer their condolences to the family, hoping, by their words, put some balm on the wounds-bright ones. This is the case of Christine, a mother of two girls ages 7 and 9 years old.
“I’m coming for their support. Either now or in a year, it is there for them,” says the young woman, who knows of a family member.
Celebrate the funeral of a child
According to Marie-Ève Garneau, director for operations of the Group Garneau funeral director, an event like this is “something greater than nature, the drama of an entire community”.
In spite of the context present health, it was essential, said Ms. Garneau, to put in place a system that will allow all to attend the celebration. “The family will probably survive for some time to come, thanks to the energy that people bring”.
To the memory of the girls
Gilles Lehouillier, mayor of Lévis, was passing by the funerary complex in the afternoon to offer his sympathies to the family, the victim of a “horrible tragedy”.
Mr. Lehouillier has announced that a commemorative plaque in honour of Norah and Romy, will be installed at the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, became a place of memorial for the drama. “We will take the necessary measures to ensure that the memory of the young girls [y] remains forever.”
Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, himself a father bereaved, has also been on the scene to offer his condolences to the relatives. Very moved, Mr. Boisvenu explained that it was necessary to bring his support to the mother of the girls and their families.
“I think it is to the entire community of Saint-Romuald and Levis to wear their pain, and their pain. In these moments, we feel a lot of anger and rage, but it should disappear quickly. I think that with all the love that the community brings, it can soothe,” he said.
Mr. Boisvenu has launched a message of hope to the family and to the population affected by the tragedy. “That is what remains after a tragedy like this, otherwise the hope of finding his dreams or his joy of living?”, a-t-he concluded.
The father found the same day
The bodies of two girls were found last July 11, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, a few days after an AMBER alert was triggered in the wake of their disappearance.
The Sûreté du Québec reported Monday night to have recovered the body of Martin Carpentier, 12 days after his disappearance. According to initial findings, a man of 44 years would have taken his own life.
