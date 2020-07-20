The funeral of Norah and Romy : “a celebration of their lives” [PHOTOS]
The bodies of two sisters were discovered on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, a little to the east of Lévis.
July 20, 2020
Updated at 15h19
Leah Harvey
The Sun
The celebration of the lives of Norah, age 11, and Romy, 6 years old, takes place at the Funeral Complex, Claude Marcoux, Levis, under a sky gray and cloudy.
The family of the two girls had gathered in intimacy, Monday morning, in order to address a last farewell to their little angels.
The public was able to take part in the exhibitions in the afternoon. Around 12: 30 a.m., more than sixty people, parents and children alike, were standing in line in the entrance to the funerary complex. Due to the sanitary measures in force, up to a maximum of 70 people in the movement were allowed to enter the institution.
Emotional and very affected by the death of the two girls, several citizens came to give their sympathies to the family, hoping, by their words, put some balm on the wounds-bright ones. This is the case of Christine, a mother of two girls 7 and 9 years, which explains to be very dismayed by the current situation. “I’m coming for their support. Either now or in a year, it is there for them,” says the young woman who knows a member of the family.