The funeral of Norah and Romy : “a celebration of their lives” [PHOTOS]

| July 20, 2020 | News | No Comments

Funérailles de Norah et Romy : une «célébration de leurs vies» [PHOTOS]

Funérailles de Norah et Romy : une «célébration de leurs vies» [PHOTOS]

The bodies of two sisters were discovered on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, a little to the east of Lévis.

Share

July 20, 2020 7: 50

Updated at 15h19

Share

The funeral of Norah and Romy : “a celebration of their lives” [PHOTOS]

Funérailles de Norah et Romy : une «célébration de leurs vies» [PHOTOS]

Funérailles de Norah et Romy : une «célébration de leurs vies» [PHOTOS]

Leah Harvey

The Sun

The celebration of the lives of Norah, age 11, and Romy, 6 years old, takes place at the Funeral Complex, Claude Marcoux, Levis, under a sky gray and cloudy.

The family of the two girls had gathered in intimacy, Monday morning, in order to address a last farewell to their little angels.

The public was able to take part in the exhibitions in the afternoon. Around 12: 30 a.m., more than sixty people, parents and children alike, were standing in line in the entrance to the funerary complex. Due to the sanitary measures in force, up to a maximum of 70 people in the movement were allowed to enter the institution.

Emotional and very affected by the death of the two girls, several citizens came to give their sympathies to the family, hoping, by their words, put some balm on the wounds-bright ones. This is the case of Christine, a mother of two girls 7 and 9 years, which explains to be very dismayed by the current situation. “I’m coming for their support. Either now or in a year, it is there for them,” says the young woman who knows a member of the family.

Funérailles de Norah et Romy : une «célébration de leurs vies» [PHOTOS]

The Sun, Erick Labbé

For Josée Masson, director-general Mourning-youth and celebrating of the ceremony, it was important to focus on the life of Norah and Romy. Their favorite songs as well as several testimonies of the members of the family are in the program of the celebration. “I will also speak to the bereaved. We can’t try to console them, but I’m going to try to hang onto life. This is a big mandate, but it is my mandate,” adds Masson. According to the celebrating, it is also essential to address the grief of a soothing manner despite the current situation.

Funérailles de Norah et Romy : une «célébration de leurs vies» [PHOTOS]

The Sun, Erick Labbé

The celebrations will officially begin to 16h. Only 50 members of the family will have access to the room. The singer Mélissa Bédard, a spokesman for Grieving Youth, will perform all the songs in French of the event.

Mrs Masson also wishes to address the citizens present at the scene, to the volunteers who participated in the research, to all those who, near or far, would love to come to the assistance of the bereaved family. “You need to ask people what they need, to be listening. It is not necessary to give advice. Often, people have a reflex to say “come out with me it will do you good.” No, this is not because it is for a person that fits all,” says dr. Masson.

ALSO READ : Stalking of Carpentier : the police have not dropped the arms, maintains the SQ

Funérailles de Norah et Romy : une «célébration de leurs vies» [PHOTOS]

The Sun, Erick Labbé

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *