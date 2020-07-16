The funeral of Norah and Romy Carpentier will be celebrated Monday at Lévis
Only the family may attend the funeral on the inside, because of the restrictions surrounding the pandemic COVID-19.
The canadian Press
The funeral of the sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier will be celebrated Monday at Lévis.
The funerary Complex Claude Marcoux said Wednesday that only the family will attend the celebration on the inside, because of the restrictions surrounding the pandemic COVID-19.
However, it will be possible to watch the ceremony on the site outside of the resort, on the boulevard Guillaume-Couture, while respecting the instructions of distancing and physical port of the mask.
The small Norah and Romy Carpentier have been discovered without life, last Saturday, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, after the issuance of an Amber alert by the Sûreté du Québec three days earlier. Their father, Martin Carpentier, is actively sought by the police.
On the death notice published Wednesday, the family thanked “all the police officers, volunteers, supporters, scouts, firefighters and paramedics who have given all they could, in specific conditions, so that we can take her home, Norah, and Romy at home”.
Of course, the mother of two girls, Emily Lemieux, and loved ones are devastated by this tragedy.
“We regret still not having had more than the 11 and 6 spring where you have been present in our lives, but the memories and the love that you have given us will remain forever engraved in us”, is it specified before the list of names of the members of the family and the survivors.
The “celebration of their lives” will be held in the quiet room of the complex to 16h, Monday next, but the doors will open at noon.