The futbol magazine has released an exclusive “quarantine room”
March 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The magazine is distributed through social networks and instant messengers.
Artem Francs, together with his editorial staff released a new issue of the magazine “Football”.
“This special issue of Football, goes against all sorts of quarantine and other circumstances for the suggestion of righteous thoughts: we are alive! And once – immediately get back…,” wrote Artem in its channel in the Telegram.
In the latest issue of is: “redakcionno” Frankove, a lot of material about Michel Hidalgo, the text of our author Sergey Shevchenko of Italian football and much more.