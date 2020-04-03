The future will be there 100% electric?
March 21, 2020
Louis-Étienne Doré
Cargo bikes are a good way to deliver parcels in urban areas, reducing road congestion and GHG emissions.
More than 150 000 commercial vehicles plying our roads year-round. That’s a lot of kilometres travelled and greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere. With the climate emergency we face at the turn, can we imagine in the short term only to see that the electric trucks on our roads ?
There are just over one year, lanouvelle had a great echo in Quebec : laCompagnie electric Lion, Saint-Jérôme, unveiled with great fanfare the first class 8 truck fully electric, the Lion8. Adaptable to multiple uses, this truck 10 wheels with a battery life of up to 400 kilometres, was the symbol of a new era for the trucking industry, whose emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions would have amounted to 10.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2014 to the Quebec.
Electrify our trucks, this would be a huge gain for québec society, admits Martin Trépanier, the director of the interuniversity Centre on enterprise networks, logistics and transportation. “You and me are able to move around without our car, taking the bus, biking or even walking. It is much more difficult to avoid business travel. We gain so much more in transit fleets of trucks to the electrical rather than private vehicles, ” explains professor in the Department of mathematics and industrial engineering of Polytechnique Montréal.
Stay in the city
However, this is not tomorrow that you will come across a road train fully electric on the highway, because the technology is not yet to the point. “Batteries are still too heavy and not efficient enough to do the same route,” says Martin Trépanier, to which the future of the electric truck auQuébec, in the short term, lies rather in the urban environment.
The team of Milestone MTL has made the same observation. In concert with the actors of the sector, the non-profit organization founded in 2017 by the City of Montreal explores several solutions to reduce GHG emissions from city deliveries, while you are thinking about strategies to reduce the high cost of deliveries due to traffic congestion. This is germél’idea of the Project is Hummingbird, a pilot project, which combines cargo bikes (a kind of tuk-tuk to pedal) and camionsélectriques for the delivery of parcels. The transhipment is done easily : trucks unload their cargo to the Island Traveler, in the centre of the city of Montreal, for other vehicles — smaller and carbon neutral — will do home delivery.
Take it out to the last mile
Since last October, Running More, one of the firms collaborating in the Project Colibri, receives in its warehouse, packages of all kinds, from the simple wrap to the complete palette. These are then delivered by a fleet of electric bikes, but also with the help of a pickup truck and electric truck, 20 feet, electric.
“A truck is like a big bag of chips on wheels : it is not even half full,” observes, laughing yellow the co-founder of Current, Clément Sabourin. “We seek to avoid it during the portion of the urban delivery in the us, in addition to the logistics chain of companies to fill our vehicles to the maximum. And everyone wins, because the last few kilometres travelled are more expensive both economically and climatically. “
If the electrification of trucks is part of the equation, “one sometimes has the impression that it is the miracle solution to counter climate change,” laments, however, the advisor urban mobility in Milestone MTL, Mickaël Brard. “Before we focus on the electric trucks, we can reduce our carbon footprint by optimizing travel by road, and by consolidating deliveries and even considering alternative means of transport, such as cargo bikes. “
And the river, a good alternative?
The marine transportation has an environmental footprint much less than the road transport. After the Research and Traffic Group, a single cargo ship carries the equivalent of 301 railway cars or 963 trucks. In this case, why not replace trucks with boats to relieve the road network and the atmosphere ? It is that, to achieve this, the maritime transportation over short distances must still face a great challenge. It is far reaching to the ankle of the trucks in terms of flexibility. To make a shipment by truck only requires a phone call. By boat, it is necessary to pass by several stakeholders, which complicates greatly the transport of goods.