The Gagarin Cup was in PE

The KHL has given up trying to resume the season and officially announced the completion

It is not clear why this was done only now. To finish the season in the CHL was obliged more than a week ago – after from further play in the Gagarin Cup refused first Finnish “Jokerit”, and behind him and Kazakhstan “Barys”. Play when two members of the League were forced to stop the fight not by a sports principle, and because of the fallen at the world emergency, due to the risk to human health, was unacceptable.

In an official statement of the League yesterday, the sports principle has been mentioned. “Several clubs were forced to declare refusal from further participation in the playoffs. In addition, there would be difficulties with the return of foreign players to the territory of Russia… Holding the playoffs without the teams that earned the right to fight for the Gagarin Cup, would be a violation of sporting principles,” – said in a press release.

All this, however, did not prevent the leaders of the KHL to develop options for the resumption of the tournament, including one in which the Gagarin Cup would be played six remaining teams. That is without the clubs from Helsinki and Nur-Sultan. So it is doubtful that the sports principle will be strongly taken into account.

The KHL has managed to create for itself a reputation as the League’s unequal opportunities, and therefore the loss at the crossing of two fighters not even sammilani. There is no doubt. As a result, and nice to get out of the game failed, although I could, if I showed corporate solidarity with the Finns and Kazakhs, and the championship is not finished until the end.

Economic arguments for the continuation of the playoffs did not exist originally. The NHL is making plans to resume his summer tournament, because work on television decent money, which are now in crisis will not be superfluous. Even playing without spectators. Our hockey is many years in another dimension, and the more you chase the puck in the Continental League, the more non-refundable money takes this game from its sponsors. A large part of public corporations, which today was certainly not to expensive toys.

Crowded stands only bit of hockey cover the losses, but the revenue from tickets does not go to any comparison with the costs of the contracts of the players.A big difference is to play with the audience or without – it was not, and this factor also could not seriously affect the decision on continuation or stop of the ice hockey KHL. Financially interested in the continuation of the Cup contest was only those participants who relied decent results premium.

However, the contracts of the players are valid until April 30, and it’s really a big problem that we had to decide if the play is intended after this period. After the 30th the players who have agreements with the clubs were not prolongirovanie for next season, could go on all four sides. To continue playing with them in the squad, the clubs had to negotiate. It is not easy and also cost money.

Probably, while people from the League had comforted themselves with the hope to meet with the matches until the beginning of may, could defend its position in the large hallways. But as soon as I realized that these dates do not fit, began to fold up shop.

Finally, the League has announced that it has managed to develop a number of scenarios for further developments. Including the continuation of the season in June and July. In this case, however began to suffer the season is already the following. Because at the end of the second month of summer is traditionally the start of the preseason tournaments. And training clubs who play’d the Gagarin Cup in 2020 until then, would fly to hell.

The only reason why the plans for the continuation of the season still remained, it was the desire of a number of clubs (but not all six)and their leaders to play no matter what. It is possible, in the end it is embodied in something real, and the Cup in a particular format, but still would have played. Not by chance, even after the official statement of the KHL, have forecast that in August the Cup can still play.

Although it would be logical for those wishing to continue the championship even in these conditions, to compete for another trophy, not compromising who managed to catch the fancy of the fans the main prize of the continental hockey. To say that the winner of the Cup in the current circumstances would be a fair – shake.