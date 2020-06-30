The Galipeault bridge in Grande-Vallée classified as a heritage
The Galipeault bridge in Grande-Vallée was built in 1923.
30 June 2020 15: 30
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
The classification as a heritage building of the covered bridge and Galipeault, Grande-Vallée has been announced, Tuesday morning, by the minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy. The town of Great Valley had begun steps in this direction in 2012.
This classification, formally received on 18 June, was a long hoped for by the municipality. It will allow Grand Valley to access funding of up to 40% of the costs of repair and maintenance of the bridge. The minister explained that this gesture is intended to “preserve the values of historic, architectural, and technology that characterize this heritage property is located in the municipality of Grande-Vallée.”
The bridge, installed on the Grand river Valley, has been an integral part of the development of the municipality in the gaspé. It would have been named in honor of the minister of public Works and Labour of the time, Antonin Galipeault. Style “Town québécois”, the covered bridge is heavily inspired from a model “Town” american, less economical but much more widespread in the United States, patented in 1820 by architect Ithiel Town.
In 2016, the bridge had been restored by the ministry of Transportation while he was not yet classified heritage. The department ensures, however, have taken into account the historical aspect of the Galipeault bridge during its interventions on the structure of 44 metres.
At Heritage Gaspésie, we are pleased with the ranking of the bridge from the gaspé, but it has some reservations about the future of the facility nearly a century old. “The problem is not to classify structures. The problem is to maintain them thereafter,” notes the president of the organization, Jean-Marc Had to be.
The structure, built in 1923, is the oldest covered bridge on the gaspesian territory and one of the last in Quebec. In 1950, more than 1500 covered bridges were built in Quebec. It would be more than 80 in the province.