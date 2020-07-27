The game Marlins-Orioles postponed due to positive cases
The Marlins have postponed their return flight, Sunday night, after the last game of their series against the Phillies.
July 27, 2020 10: 30
The canadian Press
BALTIMORE — The opening game at home to the Marlins in Miami, Monday night, against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed, because the Marlins are facing an epidemic of coronavirus that has locked-in Philadelphia.
The pitcher Jose Urena has not made his scheduled departure at the Sunday game, and the name of the catcher Jorge Alfaro was placed on the injured list on Friday. No reason was provided for these changes, but the manager Don Mattingly explained that those who had received a positive test would be quarantined at Philadelphia.
The medical history of the Marlins, has raised new doubts about the ability of major league Baseball to end the season during the pandemic. In Cincinnati, the player’s second goal Mike Moustakas and left fielder center Nick Senzel Reds experienced symptoms Sunday, while the name of their team-mate had been removed from the training the day before because he was tested positive to the COVID-19.