The games in Tokyo in front of a “limited number of spectators”?
The Tokyo olympic Games, deferred to 2021, could stand in front of a “limited number of spectators”.
Share
July 30, 2020 23h21
Share
The games in Tokyo in front of a “limited number of spectators”?
AFP
Agence France-Presse
TOKYO — The Tokyo olympic Games, deferred to 2021, could stand in front of a “limited number of spectators due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, said the director general of the organising committee Toshiro Muto, the BBC on Wednesday.
“Everyone’s focus should be on holding the event next year – we are on the same wave length” with the international olympic Committee (IOC) and its president, Thomas Bach, has first of all indicated Mr. Muto about the Games planned from now on from 23 July to 8 August 2021.
According to Mr. Muto, the president of the IOC “does not want” the olympic games are held behind closed doors, but “could maybe think of a limited number of spectators, taking fully into account the social distancing” to prevent any spread of the COVID-19.
“We need to build an environment where the public feels safe. Athletes like family-IOC, could be subject to testing before and after their arrival in Japan, he developed.
For Mr Muto, he is “too optimistic to assume that all the restrictions in force in Japan) will be lifted,” the next summer, this situation leading to “consider other options” of the organization, while the entry on the territory of japan is forbidden today to the visitors from more than 100 countries.
With regard to the discovery of a vaccine that is proven, Mr. Muto was felt that this would be “an advantage but not a precondition” to the holding of the Games.
Recently, the chairman of the organizing committee Yoshiro Mori had reported that “the first point (before the olympics) will be the development of a vaccine or a drug”.
For the chairman of the coordination committee of the IOC for the olympics-2020, John Coates, speaking in an australian newspaper, the organizers argue from the fact that there will be no vaccine” in order to prepare for all scenarios.
Japan has so far experienced an outbreak of coronavirus relatively limited, with 1 001 dead and 31 900 cases were reported, but the infections are on the rise, especially in the capital Tokyo.