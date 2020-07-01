The Gare du Palais in Quebec evacuated after a bomb threat [PHOTOS]
June 30, 2020 | News | No Comments|
Share
June 30, 2020 21h02
Updated at 22h03
Share
The Gare du Palais in Quebec evacuated after a bomb threat [PHOTOS]
The Sun
The sector of the gare du Palais station in Québec city has been sealed off in the early evening Tuesday after a bomb threat.
An individual is said to have declared to the police that several armed men were in the Gare du Palais located at two steps of the Palais de justice de Québec Jean-Lesage boulevard. The whole area was evacuated including the hotel restaurant the Coal.
The armed police officers kept watch over the perimeter to search for clues or a suspect.
The warning was not finally founded, and the perimeter was lifted around 21h.