The Gare du Palais in Quebec evacuated after a bomb threat [PHOTOS]

The sector of the gare du Palais station in Québec city has been sealed off in the early evening Tuesday after a bomb threat.

An individual is said to have declared to the police that several armed men were in the Gare du Palais located at two steps of the Palais de justice de Québec Jean-Lesage boulevard. The whole area was evacuated including the hotel restaurant the Coal.

The armed police officers kept watch over the perimeter to search for clues or a suspect.

The warning was not finally founded, and the perimeter was lifted around 21h.

A police officer perched to watch the perimeter.

The area was still cordoned off to 20: 30.

