The gaspé peninsula: eight new cases of COVID, four of which are touching two supermarkets
The IGA supermarket to Paspébiac has closed its doors to 14 h Friday, under police surveillance.
April 17, 2020 23h04
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON — The number of people infected with the COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-a-Madeleine is increased from 103 to 111 between Thursday and Friday, including four cases due to the staff of two IGA supermarkets, those of Paspébiac and New Richmond, which belong to the same owners.
The supermarket Paspébiac has closed its doors to 14 h Friday, under police surveillance. A firm certified in cleaning is delivered to a disinfection of the premises, so as to be able to re-open Saturday at 8 h. the closure of The supermarket of New Richmond was followed by a few hours, also for the purposes of disinfection, and it will re-open at the same time Saturday.
The co-owner of the supermarket, Nancy Arbour, said that “in spite (of) strict measures” adopted since the start of the pandemic, ” three of our employees (…) and I have unfortunately been infected (according to the tests of public Health, 17 April). No wait, we immediately isolated for a period recommended by the public Health of 14 days “, she wrote on the account Facebook of supermarkets.
Remote fifty kilometres of Paspébiac, the supermarket of New Richmond has also been closed because at least one member of staff infected had gone to the two stores.
The director of public Health of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Yv Bonnier-Viger, could not say in the early evening Friday, how many extra people had been placed in confinement for preventative purposes after experiencing four infected persons.
“Our investigation is done,” he said, before adding that ” the risk (that customers may have encountered near the four employees infected) is very low, but it exists “.
He asked as a result of the people who went to the supermarket to Paspébiac between the 1st and the 16th of April, and those who went to the supermarket in New Richmond, between 9 and 17 April, ” to be attentive to symptoms of cough, fever, trouble breathing, or a sudden loss of sense of smell “.
People with these symptoms are encouraged to call 1 877 644-4545 and to thereafter submit to a screening test.
As for the four cases are not linked to the supermarkets, both stem from the outbreak of the Manor of havre de Maria, which position 66 the impact of this outbreak. A health worker, the establishment of which is not disclosed by the department of public health, and a resident of the CHSLD Saint-Joseph, to the intensive care unit at the hospital in Rimouski, complete the balance sheet.
Six people died in the Gaspé peninsula since the beginning of the pandemic.