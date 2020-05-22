The gaspé peninsula: two cases of COVID-19 on the same day for the first time since April 27
May 21, 2020 19h09
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported on Thursday two new cases of infection to the COVID-19. This is the first time since 27 April that the two cases are reported on the same day in the region. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. The balance sheet since the beginning of the pandemic is thus set at 177. The number of healing remains to be 149, and the number of deaths remains at eight. One more person was hospitalized Thursday. Another person was already hospitalized, in intensive care, in Rimouski.
One of the new cases of infection is a pupil of Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, which was presented Wednesday. His parents are keen to clarify that the child was not symptomatic when he went to the school for the last time on Friday, and that he was retained at home on Tuesday because he had a headache. It has not been returned to the house after school.
On the other hand, the Direction of the health of the Gaspé peninsula and of the Islands indicates that it has not closed school Good Shepherd of Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, but ” the direction of the school would have asked if it is better to close and the public Health would have explained the risk and that it would be better to close for a few days, the time to do the housework (…) This would be an administrative decision (which would have led to the closure of the school) “, specifies in a written notice to the department of public health. It was not a question of closing school for 14 days, also mentions the note.