The Gaspesians are expecting the tourist season very quiet

The tourist season will be very quiet this summer in the Gaspé.
April 29, 2020 18: 00
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
NEW RICHMOND – The Gaspesians have understood since march that the four years of tourist traffic record experienced since 2016 will not be followed by a fifth. At the same time, the arrival of a large proportion of Montreal as early as this summer would have probably stretched a bit, ” notes Éric Dubé, mayor of New Richmond and prefect of the MRC of Bonaventure, about the opening for the regional announced for may 18.
“I wanted to, not before (on may 18). At the same time, it made me a pinch when I heard the minister (Geneviève) Guilbault to say : “do you not book motel in Gaspé on July 4, to go and see the rocher Percé”. It does not encourage people here to go out and shop in Rimouski, not more,” notes Éric Dubé, about the instructions of the vice-prime minister for the purpose of limiting the travel essential.
“That goes from the city of Montreal to come here if there are no services like restaurants? The question arises in the other direction, that goes from here to go shopping in Montreal if the infection is still very present? You will have to bet on the regional tourism. It will encourage those who have trailers for camping and those who will put their trailer in a campground for the season. Without services, I’m not going to make the tour of the Gaspé peninsula to go to eat in the MacDonald’s in my tank,” said Mr. Dubé.
The hotel manager Jean-François Gagné, Percé, who owns the cabins at the Peak of the dawn, sees the current conflicting overlap. What he perceives, “is that people are going to want to move out of the cities, when summer will have arrived, with the month of confinement. I think that the government should open up a little bit,” he said.
Wage subsidy
It regrets, however, that the federal government has not yet adjusted its wage subsidy of 75 % in order to adapt to the summer companies.
“It applies to companies that have lost 30% of their sales in march, April and may. In the past year, I have been open five days in may, therefore, in these conditions, I would have got the grant in June. But I would not have had it in July and August, because the program will stop in June. You have the misfortune to fall in seasonal activities including the summit of the sales happen in the summer. It is unfair; 80 % of canadian businesses have taken advantage of them, but not us, so that it is the sinews of war to keep the staff,” said Mr. Won, who hopes to adjustments more quickly.