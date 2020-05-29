The GDP declined by 8.2% during the first three months of 2020
Canada’s economy experienced its worst performance since 2009 in the first quarter, the measures taken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 has forced many companies across the country to close their doors and lay off workers.
According to Statistics Canada, the gross domestic product fell at an annualized rate of 8.2% during the first three months of 2020.
This dramatic decline has occurred in the gross domestic product for march fell 7.2 %, the public health officials have begun to deploy restrictions and to impose school closures during the month.
Economists had expected on average a decrease of 9 % of gross domestic product in march, while the average estimate for the first quarter as a whole, the government announced a GDP decline at an annualized 10 %, according to the company data on the financial markets Refinitiv.