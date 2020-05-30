The “gelati” back in Italy, an ice COVID-19 to get the pandemic
The “gelateria” is once again one of the poles of attraction of the great main square of Testaccio, a popular district of Rome, where frolic the children on their scooters, trying out new freedom.
Share
May 28, 2020 22h28
Share
The “gelati” back in Italy, an ice COVID-19 to get the pandemic
AFP
Agence France-Presse
ROME — It was daring, an Italian ice cream made: an ice cream “COVID-19”, to get the bitter taste of the pandemic, while the Italians are rediscovering, thanks to the déconfinement, the pleasure of enjoying their famous “gelati” under the spring sun.
“It is a symbol of the coming summer,” says Francesco, an inhabitant of Rome who watches greedily his cone dripping with ice cream, which is part of the DNA of Italian.
The “gelateria” is once again one of the poles of attraction of the great main square of Testaccio, a popular district of Rome, where frolic the children on their scooters, trying out new freedom. In the silence of more than two months of confinement meet, finally, the shrill cries of the little ones who are reclaiming their playground.
A “cure” pistachio and white chocolate
Francesco, fifty-year-old looked forward to the reopening of the glacier craft. “Now, I’m certain that I’m going to make up for lost time! I like the ice, this is part of the summer, the heat comes back!!!”, he says in interrupting to lick her cone dripping, topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and chocolate, all topped with Whipped cream.
According to a study released this week by Coldiretti, the main agricultural union the Italian, the consumption of ice cream is distributed in Italy with the déconfinement and beautiful days.
In Milan, the owner of the glacier “Dolce Passione” saw the opportunity to launch a new feature: the ice perfume Covid-19. Success assured, and also immediate.
“An ice cream as a remedy against the COVID-19, it seems to me a nice idea. It will not solve the medical problem but it is still good”, smiled Tindara Spada.
“Some people from our town died of the disease, and we are sorry. This is why we have tried to give something positive in return. With my team, we thought of making this ice,” says the young woman. His “medication” a bit special against the coronavirus is made to base ice cream with white chocolate, and pistachio sauce.
“We have made advertising” on social networks, and “right away, it was a great success, in 2 hours we sold four and a half kilos of ice,” she enthuses.
Italy, the world leader in homemade ice, account 39.000 glaciers, which employ around 150,000 people for an annual turnover of 2.8 billion euros.
Each Italian consumes more than six pounds per annum, on average, preferably “the homemade ice flavors historical” according to the Coldiretti. A passion that requires 220 million litres of milk, 64 million kilograms of sugar, 21 million pounds of fresh fruits and 29 million kilograms of other products per year.
The ice-cream “I missed,” confirms Marco, T-shirt summer revealing tattooed arms, his protective mask down on the neck to engulf “the best ice cream in Rome” on the square of Testaccio.
“All the days”
Tiziana admits with a laugh that she went “all the days” with her husband in front of the storefront to watch “on the first day of the reopening”.
In the historic heart of Rome, defected to the cause of coronavirus, and for which the pavers are no longer surveyed by thousands of tourists eating ice cream at any hour of the day, the glaciers are in contrast grey. A few walkers or employees in the district will nevertheless offer this little pleasure to cut their day too quiet.
At Giolitti, an elegant settlement established here 120 years, to two steps from the Pantheon, the judgment must for the travellers of the world before the pandemic, “the activity has decreased significantly,” confirms the owner Giovanna Giolitti, granddaughter of the founder.
“Groups of tourists, who sometimes came to one hundred, no more, but also a lot of office workers in the neighborhood stayed home working at home”, she said.
The institution was launched in the deliveries at home during the confinement. “Every day is enough his sentence,” philosopher, serene, Giovanna, pending the reopening of the borders on June 3, the green light for the tourists.