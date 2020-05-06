The genetics, another key inequality in the face of the COVID-19
May 6, 2020 10: 49a.m.
Amélie Bottollier-I
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — Why patients young and healthy are they in the icu? In the Face of one of the mysteries of the COVID-19, scientists around the world have embarked on the track of genetic predispositions.
The vast majority of patients with severe COVID-19 of which are elderly patients who suffered from underlying diseases various.
But the geneticist Jean-Laurent Casanova is interested in the “4 to 5 %” remaining : “less than 50 years old, previously in good health,” victims of severe forms unexplained.
“Someone who could run the marathon in October 2019 and April 2020, is in the icu, intubated and ventilated”, he explains to AFP.
“The hypothesis is that these patients have genetic variations that are silent until the moment of the encounter of the virus,” says the co-director of the laboratory of human genetics of infectious diseases, based at the institut Imagine in Paris and at the Rockefeller university in New York.
Then the consortium “Covid Human genetic effort” has started to recruit patients in China, Iran, Europe, North America or Japan.
Their blood is taken, their DNA sequenced and these sequences analyzed, by selecting “genetic variations candidate, to accuse, or to justify,” says the Pr Casanova.
“A few years ago, we would have accused the chance, but it is not only the fault, not of chance”, insists his side Jacques Fellay, a researcher at the university hospital chuv and at the federal polytechnic School of Lausanne.
“Today, we have the capacity to go dissect the genome of these people and see if they don’t have a rare mutation that may make them particularly susceptible to SARS-COV-2,” explained to the AFP, an expert in genomics and infectious diseases.
The science has already led to the identification in recent years of the genetic variation responsible for susceptibility to several infectious diseases, tuberculosis, influenza and malignant via the viral encephalitides.
But the key to the immune response different is not necessarily related to a single mutation, note the experts.
“Our immune system works a bit like the mechanism of a mechanical watch” that all the elements must work together, says the Pr Fellay.
“There may be a grain of sand at different places in these workings, and each of these grains of sand can be different in a group of patients, but produce the same result”, a severe form, ” continues the swiss doctor.