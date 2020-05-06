The genetics, another key inequality in the face of the COVID-19
PARIS – Why patients young and healthy are they in the icu ? In the Face of one of the mysteries of the Covid-19, scientists around the world have embarked on the track of genetic predispositions.
The vast majority of patients with serious COVID-19 of which are elderly patients who suffered from underlying diseases various.
But the geneticist Jean-Laurent Casanova is interested in the “4 to 5%” remaining: “less than 50 years old, previously in good health,” victims of severe forms unexplained.
“Someone who could run the marathon in October 2019 and April 2020, is in the icu, intubated and ventilated”, he explains to AFP.
“The hypothesis is that these patients have genetic variations that are silent until the moment of the encounter of the virus,” says the co-director of the laboratory of human genetics of infectious diseases, based at the institut Imagine in Paris and at the Rockefeller university in New York.
Then the consortium “Covid Human genetic effort” has started to recruit patients in China, Iran, Europe, North America or Japan.
Their blood is taken, their DNA sequenced and these sequences analyzed, by selecting “genetic variations candidate, to accuse, or to justify,” says the Pr Casanova.
“A few years ago, we would have accused the chance, but it is not only the fault, not of chance”, insists his side Jacques Fellay, a researcher at the university hospital chuv and at the federal polytechnic School of Lausanne.
“Today, we have the capacity to go dissect the genome of these people and see if they don’t have a rare mutation that may make them particularly susceptible to SARS-COV-2,” explained to the AFP, an expert in genomics and infectious diseases.
The science has already led to the identification in recent years of the genetic variation responsible for susceptibility to several infectious diseases, tuberculosis, influenza and malignant via the viral encephalitides.
But the key to the immune response different is not necessarily related to a single mutation, note the experts.
“Our immune system works a bit like the mechanism of a mechanical watch” that all the elements must work together, says the Pr Fellay.
“There may be a grain of sand at different places in these workings, and each of these grains of sand can be different in a group of patients, but produce the same result”, a severe form, ” continues the swiss doctor.
Therapeutic avenues ?
It is for this reason that “we must have a sample, very broad, and collaboration” between researchers around the world, argues Mark Daly, director of the Institute of molecular medicine Helsinki, finland.
Thanks to the COVID-19 Host genetic Initiative, the goal is to recruit at least 10,000 patients, and to share results between some 150 research centres, he continued. In the hope of achieving “information useful during the summer.”
But the time it will take to identify genetic variants involved depends on “what mother Nature has in store for us”, underlines Jacques Fellay.
“It happens that we find the targets easy to identify, but it happens that one must spend months, patiently, like monks copyists to review our vast computer files and make long analyses”.
If this work of identification is paid, then it might also lead to therapeutic avenues.
“If we find genetic indexes pointing to a gene for which a drug has already been developed, then one could simply convert the drug,” says Mark Daly.
But then again, nothing is guaranteed.
“If there is nothing (compared the genetic deficiency identified), it may take 5 years to develop new molecules,” insists the Pr Fellay. Or worse, it may lead to nothing: the mutation discovery may not be “actionable” or there will be too many side effects involved, he notes.
The genetic research launched around the new coronavirus also focus on the diversity of the symptoms, or even the resistance of some people.
“Nurses, doctors, spouses of patients do not develop the disease and are not infected by the virus,” notes the Pr Casanova. “One hypothesis is that these individuals have genetic variations that make them resistant to the virus”.
This is the case for other viruses.
For example, a mutation of the gene CCR5 that confers natural immunity to HIV. This discovery allowed the development of therapeutic strategies.
Two hiv-positive patients could be declared cured in 2011 and 2020 after a stem cell transplant donors are carriers of this mutation in the CCR5. One drug, maraviroc, has also been developed on this basis.
“Genetics is a tool to explore the biology, but the treatment itself, after that, he no longer has anything of genetics,” notes the Pr Fellay.