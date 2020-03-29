The Geneva motor show 2021 may be in jeopardy
The pandemic outbreak of coronavirus forced the organizers to cancel the holding of Europe’s largest motor show, and automakers have already started to think about the event next year.
British brands Aston Martin and Bentley can make the decision not to participate.
In the future major exhibitions such as Geneva motor show, may not be necessary for automakers to introduce their new products to consumers.
They “absolutely do not have to attend,” said CEO Adrian Bentley hallmark. While Andy Palmer from Aston Martin also agreed with this opinion.
However, it should be borne in mind that the statements are hardly definitive as to the next show in Geneva almost a year. For such a long period of time everything can change.
Pandemic COVID-19 may drastically change the way the major automakers introduce new models. Special events that, for example, carried out GM and Tesla for the presentation of their Chevrolet Corvette C8 and Tesla Cybertruck, give companies a lot of freedom. They allow planners to control such things as date, location and guest list.
The decision comes with an additional advantage, because potentially more people pay attention to the debut.
During the auto every company shows a limited number of models, and this could mean less attention from the public.