The Ghost of Peter Sellers : The shipwreck of a film ***
Peter Sellers plays the role of a pirate in <em>Ghost in the Noonday Sun</em>, a film that it has led to the sinking.
Share
May 22, 2020 4: 00
Share
The Ghost of Peter Sellers : The shipwreck of a film ***
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / to The cinema, there are shootings which are becoming almost as famous as the film itself — Apocalypse Now of Coppola or Fitzcarraldo Herzog. But the Ghost in the Noonday Sun with the legendary Peter Sellers was so insane that feature has not seen the light of day as planned in 1974. And that its director, Peter Medak, has carried the weight on his shoulders all his life…
Four decades on from the spectacular shipwreck caused by the erratic behavior of its star, the filmmaker is attempting to exorcise his memory by turning a documentary — interesting, but that lack of distance. “This movie almost destroyed my career”, claims to Medak.
At the time, Sellers is already regarded as a genius of comedy. He surfs on the success of the first two The pink panther and his triple role in Dr dr folamour Kubrick. But his mental health problems and drug addiction transform it into a free electron — a proven fact that Sedak presented a very down-to-earth.
He does not what he knows when he agrees to turn Ghost in the Noonday Sun. The reason is simple : it is a “compelling opportunity”. Everyone is enthusiastic about this pirate movie, adapted from a novel of the same name of Sid Sleischman. And even if all the lights are red (lack of preparation, script, shaky, etc), the producers give the green light…
From the beginning, the shooting hand spin. The driver is Greek in charge of driving the boat at the dock is so drunk he fails the vessel. Peter Sellers, who has just broken up with Liza Minelli, is next to his pumps… when it is present on the board. In the second week of shooting, he feigned a heart attack to abandon the project !
Peter Medak is a witness of colleagues, including Piers Haggard, who directed the last film with Sellers before his death, The evil plot of dr. Fu Manchu (1980). All agree : the actor was completely unpredictable. He even goes so far as to organize a mutiny during the filming of Ghost in the Noonday Sun !
It is this that fascinates with this documentary cathartic. See how Sellers was so uncomfortable in his skin that he took refuge in his characters. The film is not a vendetta. His memory haunts Medak, obviously.
It must be said that the director has not had an easy life. His brother and his father died when he was a teenager, his first wife committed suicide during the creation of a Ruling Class (presented at Cannes in 1972)… Turn becomes a way “of escape from your own life.”
This is what he confides to his friend, the writer Simon van der Borgh, who serves as a point of contact throughout the documentary, even when he carries out interviews with people who have well-known Sellers, including his daughter, and the artisans of Ghost in the Noonday Sun (which we see, obviously, several sequences, but also previously unseen footage of the filming).
The Ghost of Peter Sellers is a compelling documentary despite a few blunders. The film reveals as much about the amount of talent and skills required to be a director that he is lifting the veil on a bitter failure (and how to survive).
You can watch The Ghost of Peter Sellers in the original English version on the platform of the cinema of the Park.
The generic
Rating : ***
Title : The Ghost of Peter Sellers
Genre : Documentary
Director : Peter Medak
Duration : 1h44