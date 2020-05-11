The global overview of the pandemic of sars coronavirus : almost 280 000 people dead
Europe totaled Sunday at 11am GMT 155 441 deaths per 1 721 579 cases.
Share
May 10, 2020 7h56
Updated at 19h34
Share
The global overview of the pandemic of sars coronavirus : almost 280 000 people dead
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 279 185 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources on Sunday at 11 am GMT.
New cases in the White House
The american president Donald Trump sees the virus to be closer to his family.
Three members of the team to fight against the coronavirus of the White House, including the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, will remain in isolation after possible exposures to the virus, reported Saturday the u.s. media.
Katie Miller, the spokesperson of vice-president Mike Pence, had been tested positive on Saturday.
First case of coronavirus in Wuhan for more than a month
China has pointed out on Sunday the level of the epidemiological risk in a district of Wuhan, after the discovery of a case of COVID-19, the first in more than a month in the city cradle of the pandemic.
While Wuhan had not registered new contamination, since the 3 April, a man of 89 years old has been tested positive, announced on Sunday the national Board of Health.
J-1 in France
After 55 days under bell, France begins Monday, easing cautious of containment. Will reopen, hair salons, fashion boutiques, florists or bookshops, while restaurants, theatres and cinemas will keep doors closed. The port of the mask is made mandatory in public transport.
Theoretically reopened, primary schools do not welcome a minority of students, according to the space available.
Fears in Seoul
The municipality of Seoul has ordered the closure of bars and nightclubs after the emergence of a new hotbed of contamination, making us fear a resurgence of the epidemic in a country seen as a model in its management of the crisis.
More than fifty new cases have been related to a 29-year old man tested positive after attending five clubs and bars of the capital last weekend.
Almost 280 000 people dead
The Covid-19 has done at least 279 185 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Sunday at 11 am GMT.
The bar of the 4 million diagnosed cases was achieved, with at least 4 035 470 contamination in 195 countries and territories.
The United States, the country with the most mournful with 78 794 dead for more than 1.3 million cases. Follow the Uk with 31 587 deaths, Italy (30 395), Spain (26 621) and France (26 310).
“Epidemic” ticking in Russia
Russia spent Sunday the symbolic threshold of 200 000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a number of new infections day-to-day that should make it the most affected country in Europe as early as next week. The mortality official, remains relatively low with the 1915 victims.
Michael Ryan, the executive director responsible for issues of a health emergency the world health Organization (WHO), has estimated Friday that “Russia is likely to experience an epidemic waiting to happen”.
More than 10 000 dead in Brazil
Brazil has crossed the threshold of 10 000 deaths from the coronavirus, becoming the sixth country where the pandemic has so far killed the most, according to data reported Saturday by the ministry of Health.
The authorities have recorded 10 627 deaths and 155 939 confirmed cases of contamination to the COVID-19, figures which, however, according to the scientific community, could be 15, or even 20 times higher in reality. Because Brazil practice very few tests.
Rush on the ping-pong
Absence of horse racing, major championships of football and tennis tournaments, paralyzed by the pandemic, the punters flocked on the ping-pong table, rare sport to continue its tournaments in eastern Europe, especially in Russia.
“Imagine that table tennis would be the product that is most consumed on a Saturday afternoon would have been foolish a few weeks ago,” said Matt Fowler, director of the service responsible for ensuring compliance of the regulations of paris within the international association for the integrity of paris (IBIA).