The Golden Globes shifted to the February 28,
Edition 2021 of the Golden Globes will be held on 28 February, while the Globes are usually held in January for the launch of the awards season film, announced Monday its organizers.
Share
22 June 2020 14: 40
Share
The Golden Globes shifted to the February 28,
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — The edition 2021 of the Golden Globes will be held on 28 February, while the Globes are usually held in January for the launch of the awards season film, announced Monday its organizers.
The Globes will take place during the weekend originally planned for the Oscars, which themselves have been staggered and will be held on April 25, the movie industry and Hollywood have been totally disrupted by the pandemic coronavirus, which has emptied the cinemas for about three months.
The association of hollywood foreign press, HFPA, the organiser of this ceremony is often value taking the pulse before the Oscars, will specify “in the coming weeks” the criteria of eligibility, she announced.
The Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema, which organizes the Oscars, had announced last week that it assouplissait its criteria to allow more films, released directly on platforms of video on demand during the containment, to compete. It has also extended its period of eligibility for films released in the room, which passes from the December 31, 2020 February 28, 2021.
Most of the movie theatres in us are always closed, and many shoots are off to Los Angeles or elsewhere in the world, with a backdrop of the fear of a resurgence of the epidemic of the COVID-19.
Other ceremonies of awards of the cinema, such as the Bafta british, have announced a shift of their editing 2021.
This will be the actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will present the 78th edition of the Golden Globes.