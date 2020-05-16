The good humor on t-shirts
Michel Jr, Lamarre, and Martine Parenteau Santerre feature their new work uniforms, created by Mr. Lamarre.
May 16, 2020 4h32
Updated at 14h28
He is an educator in an early childhood Centre, she holds a childcare service at home. Since Monday, Michel Jr, Lamarre, and his wife, Martine Parenteau Santerre proudly display their new work uniforms, colourful t-shirts adorned with designs and phrases cool smile at their surroundings, the children and their parents.
“Made to accompany the mini-human “, ” Educator at heart “, “The educators exist because children need superheroes, “”Be the best child of yourself” : that is, with a different message that Mr. Lamarre has welcomed its protected every day since his return to work.
The idea of creating customized t-shirts came to him after that his employer had suggested to the staff of the institution, for health reasons, to wear a lab coat.
“Personally, I’m someone who has hot easily, so the idea of adding a layer is not me trying not. I decided to make my own t-shirts that I will have to remove it after my work day to put them in the wash, ” the main person who draws freehand the characters found on its sweaters.
It scans then and creates custom decals that he applied to his t-shirts. “I’ve done for me and for my wife, we found ourselves with a small collection,” says Mr. Lamarre.
His initiative has helped to put on a smile for those around during the day. “I have parents who have enjoyed the small messages, even if they were seen much less with our new measures ! There was even one who told me that it gave her even more the impression that her child was important to me, ” says the educator.
Instant success
What was only supposed to be a small personal project, however, has taken a sharp turn for the unexpected for the couple of Granbyens. Barely 30 minutes after he posted images of his sweaters, Mr. Lamarre was flooded with messages from colleagues, educators in the region and knowledge who wished to obtain it.
“It fell down,” he said, still amazed by the positive response. I even have an old classmate who is working in British Columbia who wants her for her care. “
Le Granbyen is trying the best he can to answer the request, since he works full-time now, ” he recalls.
It confirms work on new designs and to offer a version as well male as female to those he has already designed. “It is first and foremost for fun ! “