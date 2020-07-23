The government Legault allows for gatherings of 250 people
The decision concerns, in particular, show rooms, theatres and cinemas in the whole of Quebec.
The maximum number of persons that may attend internal and external events in public places will increase from 50 to 250 as of August 3, announced by the quebec government, on Thursday afternoon.
According to the press release published by the office of the minister for Education and minister responsible for status of women, Isabelle Charest, this is a recommendation made by the public Health.
In addition, the number of people that can participate in an activity in a private place can still not exceed 10.
The decision concerns, in particular, show rooms, theatres and cinemas in the whole of Quebec. The authorities recall that the spectators must comply “to the extent possible” a distance of two metres between them. When they are seated, a separation physical of 1.5 metres is permitted.
The port of the mask remains binding on the inside. However, the authorities accept that the people sitting are able to remove their covers-face condition of the back if they move.
The sporting events inside are also affected by this measure, just like the training rooms, places of worship, courtrooms and halls for hire.
If this maximum of 250 people for also events, outdoor public, festivals and other major events remain prohibited until 31 August. It recalls the importance of respect for the distancing physics of two metres. If this is not possible, cover face becomes compulsory for all those who are over the age of 12 years.
“We have taken into account the experience of the last few weeks, while the limit was set at 50 individuals, and in particular, we have found that operators have been diligent in the implementation of the various measures necessary to ensure the safety of workers and the public,” said medical advisor strategic Directorate-general of public health of the ministry of Health and social Services, Richard Massé, by way of a press release.
The director of public Health, Horacio Arruda, had mentioned last week the possibility of changing the rules of the external events.
In march, before the progression of the COVID-19, the government Legault had banned any gathering. The measure had been eased in June to allow the raising of the interior and exterior “in some public places are permitted, subject to a maximum of 50 people”.