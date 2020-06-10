The government Legault corrects its draft law 61
The president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
After two days of public hearings and a lot more to wipe off criticism from opposition parties, the government, Legault confirmed on Wednesday morning that he will correct his bill 61 intended to accelerate the construction of infrastructure to revive the economy.
“Article 50 needs to be rewritten,” admitted the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, before entering the room for the question and answer period is always held with a reduced number of mps.
“It has been asked probably too wide, because that’s really what we wanted to do by regulation. And the compromise and adjustment that I am willing to do is to be specific, in article 50, that it’s going to be to improve the liquidity of enterprises. This is not the exact words, but it’s going to be much more targeted to ensure that it meets the demand of the Charbonneau commission, that state of what has been done in the pilot project since a few years, but meets the demand of entrepreneurs who need to have oxygen, which they need to have cash in a period of crisis”, explains Mr. Dubé, about this key article of the draft law raises several criticisms.
Instead be extended for an indefinite period of time, the extension of the health emergency could be limited to six months, ” says Mr Dube. A proposal of the Protector of citizens carried out on Tuesday in public hearings.
“I’d like to discuss with the opposition in the coming days when we will go article by article, but she [the ombudsperson] suggested to limit the extension of the period health, subject of public Health, to a maximum period of six months. So, I have a lot of the opening and then I found that it was, indeed, an excellent presentation,” said the president of the treasury Board.
Prior to the release of Mr. Dubé, the three opposition parties had come to say to the journalists, parliamentarians at what point this “bill dozer”, says the head of the liberal Party Dominique Anglade, turns out to be a “public danger”, according to Vincent Marissal, Québec solidaire, and requires an “extreme makeover” to become acceptable in the eyes of the Parti québécois and its representative Véronique Hivon.
Everyone means to say that the parliamentary session, in which the work should, in principle, ending Friday, may well extend until next week in order to come to an agreement of the four parties and to its adoption.